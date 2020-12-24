Lagos State govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don recover from Covid-19
Di govnor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don recover from Covid-19.
Di govnor tok tok pesin, Gboyega Akosile wey sama di announcement for im Twitter page say dey govnor dey kampe and e don ready to step out to address tori pipo for di State House for Marina.
Di state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi bin announce on di 12th of December say di govnor test positive for Covid-19 and bin gatz isolate.
Lagos state na di epicentre for Nigeria for coronavirus infections and as di second wave dey ground, di state and oda cities don return all di Covid-19 Protocols make di virus no spread.
