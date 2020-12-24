Covid-19 variant: Nigeria variant no dey similar to UK own - NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say di new variant of Covid-19 wey dem find for Nigeria no dey similar to di ones for UK and South Africa.

Di oga pata-pata of di agency, Chigwe Ihekweazu say dem find di new variant of di virus during sequencing of di virus by di Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), for Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.

Ihekweazu confam dis informate for di weekly briefing of di Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Thursday.

E tok say dem go do extra investigate wit di new sample wey dem di collect to know weda dis one dey cause di increase in di cases for di kontri.

Di new variant of virus for UK and South Africa don dey cause panic for di world as some kontris don ban travel to pipo dey come from di UK or South Africa.

For South Africa, dem still dey check weda di new strain dey increase infection rate but dem know say e dey infect young pipo pass.

Di new coronavirus wey dem find for South Africa dey cause increase in cases for di kontri

"For virus to mutate or change e form and shape no be new thing." na wetin Ihekweazu tok but e add say dem go do more tests to see weda di new variant fit dey make for higher number of cases for Nigeria.

New travel Guideline for UK, South Africa Passengers

Di National Coordinator of di PTF, Sani Aliyu for di Thursday briefing drop new guidelines for passengers wey dey ravel from UK and South Africa come Nigeria.

E say from 1am on di 28th December, all passengers from di two kontris must present two documents wey be permit to travel and positive PCR test result.

Dem must make sure say dem register for di goment portal and do dia second test result wen dem enta di kontri.

E come add say di goment don give order to all di airlines make dem no make anyone board of dem if dem no get all dis document.

And dat dem go open special register for airports make all di passengers from di two kontris register dia names wen dem arrive; so dat dem go fit monitor dem afta dia second test fro seven days.

Anybodi wey fail to do dia repeat test, go chop suspension for six months and goment go take dia travel documents.

