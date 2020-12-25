Chico Ejiro: Tins to know about di Nollywood legend, brother of Zeb Ejiro and film producer wey die
Nigerian veteran movie director, screenwriter, and producer, Chico Ejiro don die.
Na for di early hours of Christmas day, im pass away from seizure.
Ejiro get hand for many many film for di Nigeria movie industry like Silent Night 1,2,3, Ashanti and 100 days in the Jungle.
Plenti celeb don enta social media to express dia sadness at Ejiro passing.
Here be some oda tins you no know about di late Chico Ejiro.
- Im bin actually study agriculture for Obafemi Awolowo University wia im first get Diploma, and den di Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike become e move into movie production.
- Im be di younger broda of Nollywood legend, Zeb Ejiro and dem nickname am 'Mr Prolific' because e dey always turn own movies.
- Im be di owner of Grand Touch Pictures wey be production company. Im direct over 80 movies within five-year period.