Chico Ejiro: Tins to know about di Nollywood legend, brother of Zeb Ejiro and film producer wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Chico Ejiro/Facebook

Nigerian veteran movie director, screenwriter, and producer, Chico Ejiro don die.

Na for di early hours of Christmas day, im pass away from seizure.

Ejiro get hand for many many film for di Nigeria movie industry like Silent Night 1,2,3, Ashanti and 100 days in the Jungle.

Plenti celeb don enta social media to express dia sadness at Ejiro passing.

Here be some oda tins you no know about di late Chico Ejiro.