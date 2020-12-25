Four things wey go affect Nigerians inside President Muhammadu Buhari Christmas message

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria president, Muhamadu Buhari don felicitate wit all Nigerians, most especially Christians, on di occasion of Christmas 2020.

For inside statement wey di presidency release of Friday 25 December ,President Buhari recognise di different challenges wey di kontri dey face in recent time.

E tok about di rising spate of armed banditry, kidnappings, insurgency, economic recession and di increase of COVID-19 infections.

Wetin di president tok?

Security

"Under my watch, di Federal Government go kontinu to provide di needed support based on resources wey dey ground to di gallant members of our armed forces and security agencies as dem dey deal wit threats to our citizens."

Im ask security agencies to do more to checkmate di rise of insecurity especially for di northern parts of di kontri plus di entire nation.

E say im goment go remain focused on following di "complex, multi-dimensional route" to reduce di incidents of insecurity for di kontri to di barest minimum.

"Our pipo must dey free to live and move witout hindrance."

E follow throway twale give di military on dia work on di release di abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara,

"For me, providing security for all residents for di kontri remain an article of faith."

Economic recession

President Buhari say im dey hopeful say di kontri suppose comot from recession kia kia.

As e follow gree say true true economic hardship knack kontri sake of di pandemic.

"We go do everything possible to fully implement di 2021 Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience."

COVID-19 infections

As di kontri dey experience di second wave of COVID-19 infection, President Buhari ask all citizens and resident to follow di safety guidelines wey authorities don put for ground as pipo dey celebrate Christmas wit families and friends- regular hand-washing, wearing masks and social/physical distancing.

"As national and state institutions dey try dia best, we must take individual responsibility and resist di strong temptation not to follow di recommended protocols from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and beat di pandemic." he tok.

Protests

President Buhari say im administration go deliberately target di youths so dat dem no go fall into di trap of unpatriotic elements wey wan cause kata kata for di kontri wey dey lead to avoidable loss of lives and property