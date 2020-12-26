Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike: Interesting facts about Fidelis Anosike wey Rita share im picture for instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic post a picture of herself and Fidelis Anosike together for her Instagram page wit di caption "Merry Christmas" plus love emojis.

For inside di picture Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike bin sit close to each oda, raise a glass of wine for wetin be like a "love relationship pose", dem also wear matching outfits for di second picture of dat post.

Rumors bin dey fly upandan say di Nollywood actress bin dey set to marry Fidelis Anosike but BBC pidgin neva fit confam dis tori yet,

But wetin we sabi about Fidelis Anosike wey Rita share im picture for instagram post?

Fidelis Anosike na di owner and publisher of Daily Times Newspaper, one of Nigeria popular local newspaper

Im acquire di Newspaper for 2007 under di Folio Communications afta goment bin close di newspaper former ownership down sake of some gbese.

Fidelis start Folio Communications at di age of 24 afta im graduate from University of Benin wia he study Creative Arts

Im be di Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Folio Communications Limited before e announce im resignation from di Company board for June dis year to make Mr. Aliu Akoshile di new Chairman of di company.

He say Folio Communications Limited na conglomerate, wey im found at a very young age .

'' I dey very proud of wetin we dey able to achieve which suppose be inspiration for young pipo," he tok wen e announce im resignation.

Oda companies unda di Folio Communications conglomerate na: Folio Nigeria powered by CNN, di Daily Times Nigeria, Miss Nigeria, 1st October, Times Multimedia and Creative Africa Xchange (CAX).