Rema, Laycon, Rahama Sadau dey among di top five pipo wey shine well well for Nigeria in 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Picture Collage Wetin we call dis foto, 5 Nigerians wey shine for 2020 despite all di palava

Despite all di wahala of 2020, from di coronavirus pandemic to di economic recession, e get some pipo wey no go easily forget di year because of how dia star shine.

Dis set of Nigerians use 2020 to move another level for dia life and wetin dem wan achieve, see di list below.

Wia dis foto come from, @imageartistry_

Laycon

Dis na di winner of di 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija wey dem term lockdown edition because of coronavirus.

E bin dey among di underdogs among di 20 housemates wey enter di show but at di end prove say with focus and determination pesin fit achieve anything as e win di overall show wey give am over N80 million in cash and prizes.

Now di Ogun state born singer no be only celebrity but na also adviser to govnor, for sure Laycon no go forget 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Rahama Sadau/ Facebook

Rahama Sadau

Di actress enter limelight for 2015 as she begin act for Kannywood but 2020 na di year wey she really blow.

Na controversy first follow her after some pipo criticise her dress for one instagram pishure wey cause even Hisbah to chook mouth on top di mata. After some months she land big contracts to become ambassador to some companies and also appear for international production 'The Plan'.

Di Kaduna state based actress also launch her 'Sadau's Place' dis year wey contain restaurant, spa and shisha lounge.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

Di former minister of finance na one of di Nigerians wey dia star shine wella for 2020 after she dey one step away from clinching Director General of di World Trade Organisation.

According to report, na 12 pipo bin start di race to lead WTO and as jungle dey mature, odas dey shift comot until e now become only two candidates wey include madam Ngozi.

Na early 2021, general congress of di WTO go hold wia many pipo dey expect say na di Nigeria's former minister dem go announce as dia new oga.

Wia dis foto come from, Rema/ Twitter

Rema

Even though 2019 sweet di singer bele because na year wey e sign im deal with Mavin Records and also year wey former US presido Barack Obama name im song 'Iron man' as one of im best for di year but e enter new chapter for dis 2020.

For January 2020 e colet award for im banger song 'Dumebi' wey be one of di most popular songs of di year and also FIFA include im songs for dia game player.

Oda ogbonge things wey happun to Rema for 2020 na say BET also nominate am alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy as best international acts of 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Instaram- Taooma

Taaooma

Dis ogbonge comedian Mariam Apaokagi also know as Taaooma use 2020 to become household name for both social media and di entertainment industry.

Her videos on instagram na some of di most watched by pipo not only in Nigeria but across di world and she don establish herself wella for her field.

Even though Tao don dey make videos for some years na 2020 be di year wey her star shine wella as her content travel wider, her followers increase and her popularity grow.

Taooma also engage to her film maker boyfriend popularly known as Abula for November, 2020.