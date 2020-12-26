Gunmen kidnap Kaduna State chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PEN)
Dem don kidnap Apostle and im wife for Kaduna
Security agencies for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria don report di kidnapping of one apostle Emmanuel Bako and wife Cindy Bako for Jema'a local goment wey dey di state.
According to Kaduna commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan wey release statement on Saturday, di kidnapping happun for Albarka praying camp and di gunmen fire some shots before dem carry di apostle and im wife go.
E add say e no too tay wey security troops arrive di place and dem pursue di kidnappers but dem dey no dey successful to get dem.
Apostle Bako wey dem kidnap na di state chairmo of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PEN).
Tok tok pesin of Kaduna Police Command ASP Muhammad Jagile tell BBC say apart from di apostle and wife, di kidnappers also go with one man named Douglas.
"Wetin happun be say na prayer camp Apostle and im followers go when dis incident happun on Friday around 8pm but we dey continue to investigate and we go try our best to bring dem back."
Kaduna state dey among di states for northern Nigeria wey dey suffer from security wahala in recent years, e no too tay wey gunmen kill one NYSC corp member wey dey return to di state from camp for Osun state for southern Nigeria.