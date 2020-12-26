Gunmen kidnap Kaduna State chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PEN)

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel Bako/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Apostle Emmanuel Bako and im wife Cindy

Dem don kidnap Apostle and im wife for Kaduna

Security agencies for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria don report di kidnapping of one apostle Emmanuel Bako and wife Cindy Bako for Jema'a local goment wey dey di state.

According to Kaduna commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan wey release statement on Saturday, di kidnapping happun for Albarka praying camp and di gunmen fire some shots before dem carry di apostle and im wife go.

E add say e no too tay wey security troops arrive di place and dem pursue di kidnappers but dem dey no dey successful to get dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Di kidnapping happun for Albarka praying camp

Apostle Bako wey dem kidnap na di state chairmo of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PEN).

Tok tok pesin of Kaduna Police Command ASP Muhammad Jagile tell BBC say apart from di apostle and wife, di kidnappers also go with one man named Douglas.

"Wetin happun be say na prayer camp Apostle and im followers go when dis incident happun on Friday around 8pm but we dey continue to investigate and we go try our best to bring dem back."