Khafi and Gedoni married: BBNaija Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata wedding fotos

Big Brother Naija 2019 stars, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata don officially marry.

Khafi, announce her marriage for social media wit lovely pictures one year afta she announce her engagement to Gedoni.

For di post she say: "On dis day last year I wake up engaged to di love of my life. Di worst thing happened dis year but through di tears and sorrow di best also happen too."

She continue: "And to na to sign for di dotted line to spend di rest of my life with you."

Di couple meet each oda for inside Big Brother house and na from dia dem start to date. Dem be di second set of housemates to marry afta BamBam and Teddy A.

Local tori pipo BellaNaija, say di Ikoyi Marriage Registry on, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

