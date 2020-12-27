Pregnancy: Women wey sick men pregnant dey likely to get miscarriage, stillbirth according to research

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Many pregnancies fit end up as ectopic, miscarriage or stillbirth if di father-to-be no dey healthy and get three or more medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels, dat na according to one study.

Di research tok say make dem no forget di father during counselling before belle enta onto say im health fit get big impact on di outcome of di pregnancy.

Dis study wey Human reproduction, one peer review journal publish bin carry out research from Stanford University School of Medicine, California, United States.

According to di study, wey involve nearly one million pregnancies between 2009 and 2016 for US, if dem diagnose di father wit metabolic syndrome wey include di medical conditions wey we list, then di risk of di mother to lose di pregnancy dey high.

E say compared to men, wey no get any of di metabolic syndrome, di risk of pregnancy loss increase by 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 19 per cent in dat pattern for men with one, two or three or more of dis conditions.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pregnant woman

According to Mayo Clinic, metabolic syndrome na cluster of conditions wey dey occur together, to increase di risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

E say di conditions include increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around di waist, and abnormal cholesterol level.

Di lead researcher and Associate Professor, Michael Eisenberg, say wey know say di health of mothers get big impact on di foetus and events wey happun for di time of birth, but dem neva to chook eye well for di health of di fathers.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Im say di study na di first to suggest say pregnancies by men wey get some kain medical conditions dey at risk of ending in miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.

"For di group of men we do di study wit d risk of losing di pregnancy na 17 per cent for couples where di father no get components of di metabolic syndrome.

"But e increase to 21 per cent for couples where di father get one metabolic syndrome component, 23 per cent where him get two, and 27 per cent where him get three or more.