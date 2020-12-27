At least 40 pipo don die for Cameroon Car Crash

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gather at di scene of an accident along Nairobi Mombasa Highway

Nearly 40 pipo don die and 18 odas wunjure in a car crash wey happun for Ndikiminiki , along Younde-Foumban highway.

Di crash happun at 4am on Sunday wen a passenger bus skidded off di highway and crash into a ravine.

''We don identify 37 dead bodies and 18 oda pipo wey wunjure seriously'' tok di Divisional Officer for Mbam and Innoubou Division, Absalam Monono Woloa.

''Di pipo wey wunjure pipo don dey hospitals for Ndikiminiki and Makenene while dey don carry bodies of di pipo wey die comot go mprtuary for Yapunde General Hospital where dem family go fit com identify dem'' Monono Woloa tok.