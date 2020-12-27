Ubong King Biography : Wetin di motivational speaker, business consultant Ubong King reveal about imsef for 'My story' video before he die

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Ubong King

Popular Nigerian business leader, public speaker and coach, Mr Ubong King die at early hours of 26th December 2020 .

E bin get rumors wey follow say im bin test positive to COVID-19 but im family neva confam am.

Before im death, Nigeria motivational speaker and business coach don tok about imself for one interview wey im call 'My story' for im Youtube page.

For inside di ova 30 mins video wey im divide into part 1 and 2, he tok about when dem born am and how im journey be till he become a business coach.

Wetin Ubong King reveal about imsef for di video?

He say dem born am for 1972 for Obanikoro, Lagos State.

"At di age of 7, my papa move us from Obanikoro to Mende, Maryland"

I go federal government college Ijanikin

"My life initially bin dey good wit no issues until my papa die at di age of 13 just before my very eyes"

He say everything wey im want, im papa bin dey provide for am before he die

Oga King say im papa die at di age of 39. He add am say na for di point of death dem realise say im papa get second wife and dat thing tear di family apart.

"My mama later split all of us into different families to raise us"

When he get admission to University of Calabar, he tok say he begin work part time jobs, sleep for work to sponsor imself for school.

"Because of di work and all , I graduate from University of Calabar with a Third Class and extra year and my name dey miss for di NYSC list."

"Families push me away and I bin dey squat for my friends house and one day dia papa chase me away from di house say I dey influence im children in a bad way."

"My life change wen I bin get accident and I mistakenly hit one Bishop motor."

Ubong King say di Bishop na im take am under his tutelage for four years and teach am di Bible.

For inside di video, he also tok about how he find im wife despite challenges wey im face wit her family.

"I always believe say some how trusting God go work for me."

"By di time pipo tok say I don become successful, I know even know, I just dey work to achieve my goal". he tok.

Before im death, Ubong King na one of di ogbonge business consultants for Nigeria.

King dey facilitate and speak for leadership and management retreats within and outside Nigeria.[

For 2018, di Ubong King Foundation convene di maiden edition of 'Thinkation'-one platform wey im start to encourage productivity among young pipo for Nigeria.