New coronavirus variant: Nigeria new travel covid 19 guideline for passengers from UK, South Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigerian goment new guideline wey passengers from UK and South Africa gatz follow go take effect from Monday, 28th December 2020.

Di National Coordinator of di Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19, Sani Aliyu during dia Thursday briefing bin announce new guidelines for passengers wey di come from di two kontris sake of di new strain of covid 19 wey dem find for di kontris dem.

Oga Aliyu explain give say passengers from UK and South Africa must present two documents wey be pre departure permit to fly travel and a negative PCR result wey dem don do within 96 hours from beta laboratory.

Wen di passengers dem land for Nigeria, public health authorities go receive dem plus attend to dem.

All passengers gatz isolate for 7 days and den, dem go do dia Covid 19 PCR test.

Passengers dem wey get post arrival negative result go leave isolation for 8 days

While those wit positive result, dem go refer dem go isolation so dat dem fit manage dia sickness.

Goment don open new register for airport wey passengers from di two kontris gatz register dia names dem so dat dem for trace dem plus make sure say dem follow all di protocol.

Di oga kpata- kpata of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu say dis guideline dey apply to schedule and non schedule flights wey di cari passengers dem from UK and South Africa.

E say any airline wey no comply to dis guideline go pay fine of 3,500 dollars for each defaulting passengers.

Di airline go dey required to return non Nigerian defaulting passengers back to wia dem pick dem from.