Covid relief bill: US President, Donald Trump no gree sign economic relief bill into law

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump

Millions of Americans don temporarily lose dia unemployment benefits afta President Donald Trump fail to sign di Covid relief bill into law.

US President-elect Joe Biden don warn of "devastating consequences" if Oga Trump continue to delay di signing but di Saturday deadline don already pass.

Unemployment benefits and a ban on evictions go dey affected.

Di package worth $900bn (£665bn) and Congress bin approve am afta months of difficult negotiations and compromise.

Oga Trump says he wan give people bigger one-off payments.

Di bill include di payment of $600 to Americans wey dey earn less dan $75,000 a year. Oga Trump say he wan Americans to receive $2,000 but Republicans for Congress no agree to di change.

For inside tweet late on Saturday evening local time, Oga Trump defend im position on top di mata, blame China for di coronavirus outbreak.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Donalad Trump

Di coronavirus economic relief na part of one $2.3tn spending package wey includes $1.4tn for normal federal government spending. One partial goment shutdown go start on Tuesday unless legislators pass one stopgap bill before then - but dis no go include coronavirus aid and Oga Trump go still need sign am.