Nigerian music producer, rapper, Lotanna Udezue 'Big Lo' don die

Wia dis foto come from, Jazzman Olofin/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Biglo dey popular for im hit single ''Delicious''

Popular Nigeria music producer, rapper and singer Lotanna Udezue alias Biglo don die.

Biglo, according to another musician wey be im conteporary and friend Jazzman Olofin, die on Christmas day.

Jazzman for im Instagram page post picture of Biglo wit di caption ''Dear Biglo, i hear sad news say you pass away last night''

''You fight well well but God sabi evritin. We go keep di fire burning. Rest in peace bro''

Wia dis foto come from, Jelilat Olawale Wetin we call dis foto, Biglo die on Christmas day 2020

Biglo enta limelight around years 2000 wit im collabo wit 2shotz and Stlylus. E dey popular for im hit single ''Delicious''

For 2018, e reveal say e get kidney ailment and even open Gofundme account to ask pipo for financial help to take care of his treatment.

How celeb dem dey react to Biglo death

Plenti celeb don dey react to di news of di passing of Biglo.

Ruggedbaba for im Intagram page say ''i happy say i get chance to meet you and also be your friend''