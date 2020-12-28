Kaduna state teachers recruitment and how to apply
Di Kaduna state teachers service board say dem dey invite applicants wey wan establish career as teachers to apply for dia latest recruitment.
Di recruitment na for Kaduna state public secondary schools
According to one advert wey di Kaduna State Teachers Service Board put out, dem say dis recruitment na something wey suppose don happun for 2018 before di goment cancel am because say dem wan perfect di recruitment process.
For dis year own just like 2018, pipo dey expect say di recruitment go be in thousands.
Dis application requirements include:
- Applicant must get University degree or higher diploma from reputable school
- Make e no pass 50 years old
- Must get NYSC discharge or Exemption certificate
- And also say Masters and PhD holders fit apply too
- but must dey ready to serve for anywhere di goment post dem go.
How to apply
Applicant must to fill online application form for tsbrecruitment.com
Pipo living with disabilities dey encouraged to apply
Di portal go dey open from 28th December 2020 to 12th January 2021.