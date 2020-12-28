Kaduna state teachers recruitment and how to apply

Di Kaduna state teachers service board say dem dey invite applicants wey wan establish career as teachers to apply for dia latest recruitment.

Di recruitment na for Kaduna state public secondary schools

According to one advert wey di Kaduna State Teachers Service Board put out, dem say dis recruitment na something wey suppose don happun for 2018 before di goment cancel am because say dem wan perfect di recruitment process.

For dis year own just like 2018, pipo dey expect say di recruitment go be in thousands.

Dis application requirements include:

Applicant must get University degree or higher diploma from reputable school

Make e no pass 50 years old

Must get NYSC discharge or Exemption certificate

And also say Masters and PhD holders fit apply too

but must dey ready to serve for anywhere di goment post dem go.

How to apply

Applicant must to fill online application form for tsbrecruitment.com

Pipo living with disabilities dey encouraged to apply