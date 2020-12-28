Muhammadu Buhari: We no apologise to President - House of Representatives

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI GBAJABIAMILA/TWITTER

Nigeria House of Representatives don deny tori wey dey fly upandan say members of di 9th assembly tok sorry to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari because dem invite am to come address dem on top insecurity mata for di kontri.

Chairman Committee on Media and Public Relations wey also be di tok-tok pesin for di lawmakers, Benjamin Kalu tok dis one for inside statement.

Di statement tok say di report wey some media houses carry say lawmakers go beg di President afta dem agree to di motion wey members from Borno state sponsor wey request di invitation of di President to brief di nation on di state of insecurity for di kontri na fake news.

Di lawmakers for December 1, 2020 resolve to invite president Muhammadu Buhari to come address dem on top di security situation for di kontri but di President no show face for di assembly.

Legislators for Borno state bin cari cry go di floor of di house come raise wan kain serious motion say make goment declare state of emergency plus make president Buhari appear before di house to explain to dem how e dey tackle security mata.

Dem also bin dey para on top how Boko Haram bin kill 43 rice farmers like chicken.

After di president bin accept di invitation, Attorney General, Abubakar Malami say lawmakers no get any constitutional right to invite di presido to come address dem. E say di president get to hold security issue wit confidentiality and dat di House of Representatives operate outside di constitution.