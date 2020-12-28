#justiceforDonDavis: Wetin Pastor Kumuyi and calls for justice for di schoolboy trend dey about

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Deborah Okezie

Social media for Nigeria don catch fire as kontri pipo dey demand justice for one secondary school boy wey im school senior boys allegedly sexually abuse.

Don Davis Iniobong Archibong, na 11 years old JSS 1 student of di Deeper Life High School for Akwa Ibom state south-south Nigeria.

Im mama Deborah Okezie bin do video wia she allege say senior boys for di Deeper Life High School bin molest am just two months afta im join di school.

Different hastags like #justicefordondavis #deeperlifehighschool and Pastor Kumuyi don begin dey trend for Facebook and Twitter.

Inside video wey Deborah Okezie bin post for Facebook on December 19 but later remove, she interview her pikin Don Davis.

For di video, di pikin say dem remove am from junior hostel becos im dey piss for bed, cari am put for SS1 and SS2 hostel. Im say for di hostel "dem dey remove my boxers den push dia hand and leg inside im anus."

Don Davis add say, dem no dey give am food and dem threaten am say, "If im complain e go be dead man."

Di ministry of education for Akwa Ibom bin start to investigate di mata.

According to wetin madam Deborah tok for anoda video wey she do on December 24, di state commissioner of education invite her to im office wia she claim say dem almost beat her inside di office den threaten her to remove di video by force.

Dis allegation by Davis mama na something wey BBC no fit independently verify as we never hear from di state commissioner for Education.

Meanwhile, principal of di Deeper Life High School, Ndidi Solomon, confam to BBC Pidgin say she don chop suspension but she no gree comment on any question as she say goment don take ova di mata.

Discharge from hospital

Afta im spend days for hospital dey receive treatment, madam Deborah tell BBC say dem go discharge Don Davis tomorrow.

Di mama promise pipo say she go do anoda video so dat Don Davis go "tok to di whole world witout me toking for him."

Wen BBC tok wit Don Davis mama to ask her wetin she want for her pikin, she say her lawyer dey on top di mata and "right now I no fit say much... make justice prevail."