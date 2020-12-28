Davido and Burna Boy: Wetin cause gbas-gbos between Davido and Burna Boy for Ghana nightclub?

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/BurnaBoy/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Music fans for Twitter also jump on de beef dey throw shade about who be better musician pass.

Two of Nigeria's biggest music artists Davido den Burna Boy allegedly clash for one nightclub for Ghana.

Reports wey dey make rounds be say de two music giants enter near scuffle after Burna Boy enter nightclub wey Davido dey party for.

Viral video wey dey circulate dey show as Davido vex but other patrons dey hold am.

E no clear what spark de tensions for de club but some eyewitnesses say Davido dey de club already dey party.

So once den see as Burna Boy too enter, dem suspect say tensions go rise sake of de two dey beef each other.

Apart from de two, videos wey circulate also show Wizkid for de same club as de scuffle dey happen.

But Wizkid no join as he dey mind en business.

Wetin Davido post for Twitter wey dey make im fans tok?

OBO enta twitter hours afta di whole conversation begin and say ''I go comot dis music for una''

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Davido say im go leave music

Dis na how dia fans dey react to di alleged scuffle