Australian Open:Roger Federer go miss di 2021 tournament

For February, Federer bin do arthroscopic surgery for im right knee.

Six-time champion Roger Federer go miss tdi Australian Open for di first time for im career as he continues to recovery from knee surgery.

Di 39-year-old Swiss, wey be 20-time Grand Slam winner, neva play once since January because of two operations.

He hope to return at di delayed Australian Open, wey go start on 8 February for Melbourne.

"Roger bin run out of time to get imself ready for di work of a Grand Slam," di tournament director Craig Tiley tok.

Federer don play for di Australian Open 21 years back to back, but im agent say missing di tournament na "the best decision for am in di long run".

Federer most recent last competitive match na di semi-final defeat by eventual champion Novak Djokovic for dis year Australian Open.

He hope to return for July, but for June he do another operation wey rule am out for di rest of 2020.