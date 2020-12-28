Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi jail woman wey campaign for women's right to drive motor

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem detain she and oda activists for 2018 on charges wey include contacts wit organisations hostile to Saudi Arabia

Dem don sentence one prominent Saudi female activist, wey campaign for women's right to drive to more than five years for prison.

Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, don already dey for one maximum security prison for two and a half years.

Dem detain she and oda activists for 2018 on charges wey include contacts wit organisations hostile to Saudi Arabia.

International human rights groups don repeatedly call for her release.

But on Monday, di kontri Specialised Criminal Court, wey dem set up to try terrorism cases, convict her of various charges including trying to harm national security and advance a foreign agenda.

Di court sentence her to five years and eight months for prison. Dem tok say dem don di two years and ten months of di sentence.

She and her family don deny all di accuse.

Tori be say dem torture her for jail but court don dismiss di accuse.

Hathloul family say dem no allow her tok to anybody for three months afta her arrest, and that dem subject her to electric shocks, whippings, and sexual harassment. Dem also accuse say she was offered freedom if she agree to say dem no torture her.