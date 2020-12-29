Kaduna sex party: Wetin we know about Kaduna sex party wey no hold

Wia dis foto come from, Abdul85/Twitter

Police don arrest organisers of di advertised sex party wey suppose happun for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria on December 27 2020.

Special assistant to Kaduna govnor on media and communications Abdallah Abdallah confam to BBC say dem don arrest di organisers.

"Na di number wey dem put for di promo flyer wey dem do na im dem take trace dem and dem dey under arrest now."

If to say e hold e for break record as di first publicly announced sex party wey hold for northern Nigeria.

Tok tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command ASP Mohammed Jagile also confam di tori to BBC adding that e go give more details on di mata as soon as e get am.

'First time dis kind tin go happun for Kaduna'

Habu Muazu na night life pesin wey dey stay Kaduna for 25 years now, e tell BBC say dis na di first time wey e go see dis kain thing happun for all im clubbing life.

"No night club wey I no sabi for Kaduna and for over 20 years no kain of party wey I neva attend but wetin dis pipo be wan do na spoil di image of pipo like me wey just wan have normal fun and enjoy myself with dance."

"Dis dey show how times dey change and e good as di state goment and police act in time because assuming dis event hold, oda pipo go get mind to organise something similar." Dis na wetin Habu yan.