Dubai visa: United Arab Emirates extend tourist visas for one month for free

Wia dis foto come from, Dubai Media Office

United Arab Emirates don extend di visas of pipo wey come jolly for di kontri for anoda one month for free as goment no go charge dem any money say dem over stay.

Di Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rasheed wey give di announcement say na sake of di new coronavirus restrictions wey some kontris don introduce as dem dey battle di second wave of di pandemic.

UAE na travel destination to many tourists even from African kontris wey like to go visit fine places like Dubai and di kontri capital Abu Dhabi.

Im say goment decide to support tourists and dia families wey dey Dubai to spend di New Year holidays as some kontris for di world don for close dia airports and put tough rules on how to enta di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, @HHShkMohd/TWITTER

Di ruler of di Emirate of Dubai also order goment agencies say make dem make things easy for pipo wey dey visit di kontri and dos wey come jolly, reason dia condition and ensure say dem dey very okay and safe.

For Monday officials from di Ministry of health say dem record 1,027 new COVID-19 cases and 3 pipo die sake of di virus.