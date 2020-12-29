Bishop Kukah speech: Wetin di Bishop tok wey make religious groups, goment para

Wia dis foto come from, Getty/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, don turn topic of discussion plus make some religious leaders para sake of di Christmas message wey im give on Christmas Day.

Di Bishop wey also come from di north of di kontri, torchlight on di condition of Nigeria especially on insecurity, political and economic palava wey full di kontri plus discrimination based on tribe and religion. Tok wey make di Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), begin para say dem wan drag am go International Criminal Court, and di Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to come out come support am.

Di CNG threaten to cari di Catholic priest go ICC on top accuse say di message wey im give on Christmas day na attempt to scata di kontri, cause violence through using religious differences.

Dem argue say, although dem agree wit Kukah say di present goment no dey try at all for im kontri pipo, but di Bishop message fit lead to di kain kill-kill (genocide) wey bin happun for Rwanda for 1994.

But, di Catholic Church for statement wey dem release on Monday say, dem sabi about di 2020 Christmas Message wey di Bishop give and dem bin expect di agents of evil wey don gada to spoil di Bishop name sake of simple truth of im message.

"Di situation for Nigeria no go allow anybody siddon for fence any more, I-don-care attitude don become greater form of sin now."

Wetin dey di message?

Di Christmas message wey don circulate all over di internet torchlight plenty issues wey dey worry di kontri, from continuous killing, economy wey don collapse, domestic and community violence, kidnapping to arm robbery.

"Di road to grave yards busy pass road to farms," im tok.

Di man of God say for more dan ten years now, almost every Christmas na "sorrow and death" Christians dey face. Im give example of of di bombing of St Theresa Catholic Church, Madalla, Abuja, on Christmas day for 2011.

E tok about di kidnapping of school children for north of di kontri. First na Chibok and Dapchi girls, later di mata graduate to Kankara boys.

According to Bishop Kukah, all dis kidnapping show di horrible condition of di children from di north and di danger wey dem dey face.

Concerning di goment, im say if na president from anoda tribe try di kain tribalism wey president Buhari dey practice for di kontri, coup for don happun tey tey.

"President Buhari deliberately sacrifice di dream of pipo wey vote am for wetin be like programme to make sure say di north officially dominate di kontri by reducing odas for public life to position of second class."

But e say di president plan don backfire. "Today di north dey cry pass," im tok. "One by one Imams from north dey post videos of lamentations for social media dey ask why, wit all di card of power for di hands of northern Muslims, everytin dey scata."

As par di mata of ENDSARS Protests wey happun for October, im say di north pretend say dem no send and so dem no gree join di protest instead elders of di north say Christians wan use di protest overthrow di north. But afta di protest, kidnapping, bandits and killing of innocent pipo increase for north.

Even di Federal Government through statement from di office of di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed don chook mouth for di matter as im say e dey graceless and somehow for any religious leader to use di period of Christmas, wey be season of peace, to put fire ontop national unity wit statements of hatred.

Reactions