Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Don Davis Iniobong Archibong, na 11 years old JSS 1 student of di Deeper Life High School for Akwa Ibom state south-south Nigeria.

Di Education Secretary of di Deeper life High School don release update on di allegation of molestation of a JSS 1 student, Don Davis for di Uyo campus

Im mama Deborah Okezie bin do video wia she allege say senior boys for di Deeper Life High School bin molest am just two months afta im join di school.

Madam Thelma Malaka for inside video wey dem share for di Deeper Life Church social media page, say di office of di govnor of Akwa Ibom state don take ova di investigation of di mata to ensure neutrality

See oda things she tok for inside di video

Madam Thelma Malaka say dem appreciate di concern of everybody wey don show support for di investigate so far

She also add say dem go serve justice wey everybody go see on top di mata.

"We don suspend di Principal of di Deeper life High School, Uyo campus and we don start investigate di mata."

We no release further comment because e no follow law to comment on mata wey dey under investigation.

Di Panel don sit and we don present staff members of di school wey dem don mention dia name for di case.

Na di goment go share di final report wen dem conclude di final investigation." she tok

Di Education secretary say dem care about di mental health of Don Davis, who dey di centre of di issue.

She conclude to say dem go continue to show dia love to di boy

She also add say di police currently dey investigate di mata.