Banditry in Niger State : More dan 50 pipo don die for Madaka village sake of kidnapping

Wetin we call dis foto, Madaka community no get beta road, pipo gatz cross different rivers and stream to go di village

85-year-old-Zakariya'u Idris wey be district head for Madaka village for Niger state bin dey prepare to enjoy Christmas wit im family.

But kidnappers dabaru im dream afta dem kill am for bush just days to di big celebration.

Di painful tin according to di family be say as a chief, dem no even see im dead bodi to give am im last respect.

Chief death don make am more dan 50 pipo wey don die in recent times for di tiny village of Madaka sake of kidnapping .

Di tori be say on di 20th of December, kidnappers wey reach 24 bin cari bike enta di village and begin ransack pipo house plus kidnap pipo.

Dat day alone, dem kill three vigilante pipo

Wetin we call dis foto, Women for di communities say dem now dey sleep for mountain to prevent di jaguda boys to kidnap dem

Di kidnappers bin dey demand for 40 million Naira but chief pikin, Zakari Idris say dem bin no get di moni and tell di jaguda boys dem say na 60 thousand dem get.

Di jaguda boy say na 13 million last dem go collect last but afta di family negotiate sotey and dem discover say go no go again, dem come gree 800,000 thousand naira.

But at last, di family come discover say dem don already kill dia papa for bush.

Niger State for north central Nigeria don dey face banditry attacks for long

One of di local goment wey di bandits dey attack most na Rafi local goment area wey share border wit Kaduna state plus Zamfara state.

Just last week, di jaguda boys dem kidnap 20 pipo for Maitumbi and Kuchi communities for Bosso and Munya local goment.

For December 14, dem kidnap 19 pipo for Rafi local goment area.

Wetin we call dis foto, Madaka community no get beta road, pipo gatz cross different rivers and stream to go di village

Community Run Leave dia village

Villagers don run away from Madaka to neighbouring communities sake of attack

Bala Mdaki say pipo now dey live for bush just to escape from kidnappers.

E say di attack don affect dia farms and livelihood as pipo for di village no get cows again

E say if security pipo no chook eye for di mata, dia dia village go perish.

''We No Get Enough Manpower to police di state'' Goment

Di Secretary to di state goment, Ibrahim Matane say di state goment no get enough man power to police all di villages for Niger state.

Oga Matane maintain say di state goment don try to ensure say di bandit no build camp for di area

And dat dem dey try do joint patrol wit security pipo and di vigilante dem to deal wit di bandit.

E say wetin di state goment don realise be say need dey for dem to equip di vigilante pipo and train dem well well so dat dem fit gada intelligence and also fight di bandits whenever dem attack dia villages.