Dancing pallbearers, Rawlings death and six big things wey happen for Ghana in 2020

De year 2020 be one of de most eventful year, thanks to how coronavirus shut down economies across de globe.

Despite de invasion of coronavirus den de impact on countries, some big issues wey make waves during de year also dominate de news.

Make we look at some of de big issues wey shake up Ghana in de year 2020.

Coronavirus - Dancing Pall bearers

One major viral sensation wey hot Ghana at de start of 2020 be Ghana's dancing pallbearers wey turn viral sensation across de world sake of coronavirus.

De pandemic cause many countries to shut down countries, wey economies come standstill.

De dancing pallbearers from Ghana who dey dance plus coffin on dema shoulder turn major source of entertainment den coronavirus sensitisation message de world over.

Thousands of social media users create plenty internet memes plus de dancing pallbearers, de message behind de pallbearers meme be simple: "stay home or dance plus us."

Some countries like Brazil even move de social media meme to dema streets, as dem put up billboard plus image of de coffin dancers plus de caption 'stay home or dance with us.'

De dancing pallbearers go viral first on TikTok around February 2020, but e start dey pap when online users start dey create dema own videos where if someone do yawa, then dem go insert de pallbearers who dey carry coffin for shoulder dey dance.

Wia dis foto come from, @shattawalegh Twitter

Beyonce ft Shatta Wale - Lion King

Another banger wey hit inside de year 2020 be de Block is King album wey US musician, Beyonce do den feature Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale post de video of de song for en official Twitter account say "Thank you My Queen say you believe in my talent and give me di platform to share my good message to de world ...God go forever bless you."

De music video dey pass four minutes wey e be part of Beyonce 'Black is King' visual album.

Dem shoot de video for different locations including Africa, so say dem go fit show case de rich culture of Africa.

Also some Beyonce feature some popular dance moves like 'Akwaaba', 'Gbese' and 'Legwork' for de video inside.

Di song na part of her Black is King visual album, wey dey based on tracks from di Lion King: the Gift, di soundtrack from di 2019 film remake of Lion King.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jerry Rawlings serve Ghana as leader from 1981 to 2001

J.J Rawlings die after short illness

Arguable de most shocking news for Ghana in year 2020 be de death of Jerry John Rawlings, de former Ghanaian President who die on Thursday November 12, 2020.

He die for de Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for Accra after short illness at de age of 73.

De death of de iconic Ghanaian figure shock more people for Ghana, Nigeria den parts of Africa sake of en history is military leader who introduce democracy to Ghana.

Millions across Africa including heads of state mourn de death of Rawlings.

De burial of de Ghanaian leader no be clear yet as de State dey engage de extended family to agree on perfect time for en burial.

Wia dis foto come from, DELE MOMODU/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, De building wey dem demolish be new property wey dem dey construct for staff

Nigeria High Commission demolished

Dis year, de famous jollof war between Ghana and Nigeria no happen, but de demolishing one staff quarters wey dey on de premises of de Nigerian High Commission spark controversy between de two countries.

De Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Ghana Police Service arrest two persons in connection to de demolition of staff quarters.

Some Nigerian protesters gather for de Commission premises to protest against what dem describe as de abuse of Nigerians for Ghana.

Ghanaian Prez Nana Akufo-Addo as part of resolving de matter announce say Govment of Ghana go rebuild de building dem demolish.

Wia dis foto come from, DAILY GRAPHIC Wetin we call dis foto, De separatists first attack police station wey den seize some weapons of de police, free some inmates.

Violent attacks from Volta Separatists

For de first time in de history of Ghana, Volta Seperatists employ de use of violent attacks in dema calls for independence from Ghana.

De separatists first attack police station wey den seize some weapons of de police, free some inmates.

After like a week, de separatists carry gun enter state bus company, Intercity State Transport Company (STC) for Volta Regional Capital, Ho.

Dem dem hold drivers at gun point wey dem set fire on some state transport buses as part of dema protest and calls for separation from Ghana.

Wia dis foto come from, CITINEWSROOM Wetin we call dis foto, De late Ekow Hayford lef behind en wife den two children.

Armed robbers kill Ghana MP during election campaign

One story wey make chaw people sad be de painful killing of one Ghanaian lawmaker, Ekow Quansah Hayford who robbers shoot.

Six gunmen according to eye witness attack dem while dem dey return from campaign around 1.00am.

Eye witness wey speak to Accra-based JoyNews explain say de men try rob dem on de Abeadze Dominase - Abeadze Duadzi - Mankessim Road, in de process of de robbery de late Ekow Quansah identify himself as lawmaker.

De robbers after discovering say he be Member of Parliament accuse am for de problems in Ghana wey dem shoot am.

After en death, lawmakers for Ghana call for reforms which go allow make dem get more security for both work den house so say people no g target dem like dema colleague who die.

Wia dis foto come from, Gershon Mortey

Martin Amidu resign as Ghana Special Prosecutor

News of de resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor hit Ghanaians with shock for Ghana.

De tough talking anti-corruption crusader accuse directly President Akufo-Addo of interfering in en duties which dey affect en independence.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for en resignation letter inside explain say Prez Akufo-Addo instruct am through en Chief of Staff say make he no do anything about en report on one Agyapa Royalties Transaction for one week until he meet de Prez.

Later Prez Akufo-Addo invite am to en office on November 1, 2020 where he talk de President of Ghana say try convince am say make he take copy of comments wey Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta make on de issue.

Mr Amidu explain say he refuse to read de comments sake of that go take away en independence.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC

Election 2020

Ghana go de polls dis year to vote for new president den 275 lawmakers for parliament.

De Electoral Commission of Ghana on declare de elections in favour of NPP Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

But de NDC dey oppose dis election result, former President John Mahama say he go take legitimate steps to secure justice after Ghana Electoral Commission rig elections in favour of NPPs Nana Akufo-Addo.

"We no go accept anything short of a declaration of of legitimate results, which dey point to NDC majority in Parliament," John Mahama talk.

"I no go fit accept de fictionalized results of a flawed election" he add.

NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama yeste address de media for de first time since de Electoral Commission of Ghana announce de 2020 results.

He accuse President Akufo-Addo of using de military to intimidate and steal de will of de people.

John Mahama also mention say en party dey win majority seats in parliament, but Akufo-Addo den de EC dey connive to steal de majority 5 constituencies where dem wan steal.

He draw comparisons of what dey happen to how in 2016 as incumbent when he lose de elections, he concede to en opponent.