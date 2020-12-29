NIN Enrolment Registration: Check new guideline to register for National Identification Number NIN and update your SIM

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC

Di National Identity Management Commission don issue fresh guidelines for pipo wey wan apply to get dia National Identification Number.

Di tok-tok pesin of di NIMC , Kayode Adegoke,reveal dis new guideline on Tuesday for inside statement wey im call 'NIMC Adopt Booking System For NIN Enrolment'.

He say dis new process go maker di enrolment process dey easier and safer for Staff and Applicants.

Wetin de di new guideline?

From December 30, 2020, attending to applicants go be based on Booking System.

For Bookings, applicant go visit any of di NIMC office wey dey close to dem during di business hours (9am-1pm)

Dem go collect your personal information and dem go schedule appointment with you.

Dem tok say , make pesin no include im personal information other than wetin di booking register go need.

Once you get admission into di office, you go collect number to queue to ensure orderliness and to protect pipo from COVID-19.