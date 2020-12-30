NCDC update on Covid-19: January go dey tough for Nigerians - Chikwe Ihekweazu

Wia dis foto come from, Sodiq Adelakun Wetin we call dis foto, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, di Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) dey check im temperature during one diplomatic meeting for Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria.

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don warn Nigerians say January go be tough month for di kontri as dem dey try to battle di increasing cases of coronavirus infection for di kontri.

NCDC Director-General, Chike Ihekweazu wey tok dis one for di daily briefing of di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 say dis warning na because pipo no dey obey di protocols wey di health joinbodi and Nigerian government don put in place.

Dis comments from di NCDC DG dey come as Nigeria don witness sharp increase in positive cases of di virus

Oga Ihekweazu tok say: "We just face di worst week since we start to respond to dis outbreak. We record more cases for Nigeria last week than in any other previous week since di beginning of di outbreak.

"Pictures and videos from across di country paint a very disheartening situation because e look like say our messages, our appeals to Nigerians over di last few months pipo no follow am and we don go ahead with business as usual.

"Unfortunately, January go be tough month for all of us, event centres dey full; our treatment centres dey fill up. We dey struggle to keep up, we dey struggle to find di facilities to manage, di oxygen to manage.

"Every night we dey face phone calls from patients wey dey desperate for care. E go dey tough but we still get opportunity to do wetin we need to do by liaising with di executive governors of states across di country to dey more purposeful in implementing di measures wey all of us don agree on.

Di NCDC boss add say dem don notice say some states don begin torchlight di matter and dem don even begin put measures to control di spread but for odas, im say dem dey do like say consequences no go dey.