Ghana presidential election results: Opposition NDC challenge results for Supreme Court

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mahama lose di December Ghana presidential election to incumbent, Nana Akuffo-Addo.

Ghana opposition National Democratic Congress announce say dem dey go Supreme Court today over de results of de 2020 Presidential elections.

Dem settle for court after de party National Executive Committee meet to decide de next move after de 2020 elections.

NDC Leader, John Mahama post for twitter say "de National Democratic Congress decide to proceed to de Supreme Court to contest de results of de rigged elections of December 7."

"While in court, de NDC go continue all legitimate actions, including protests, to demand de enforcement of de rule of law den protection of life and property of de good people of Ghana" he add.

Opposition NDC reject de 2020 Presidential Election results which John Mahama describe as "fictional" and "flawed."

After dem hold series of nationwide protests calling on de Electoral Commission (EC) to reverse de decision in favour of de party.

Minority NDC members also storm EC office to submit petition on some parliamentary results but dem no fit do that as police block dem from entering EC offices.

Ghana Police after weeks of protest go court den secure ban on all NDC protests for Accra.

After all these developments wey emerge after de 2020 elections, de NDC put together dema finest legal brains who go lead de party in court with hopes say Supreme Court go reverse de election results.