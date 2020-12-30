Bishop Kukah: Who really be Bishop Kukah and see oda times im enter news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Mathew Hassan Kukah na di current bishop of di Roman Catholic diocese for sokoto state, wey dey northen Nigeria.

Im christmas day message shake table for Nigeria and many pipo still dey discuss di points wey im raise for tok.

Who really be Kukah?

Dem born Bishop Kukah for Zangon Kataf local goment of Kaduna state, for northern Nigeria on August 31st of 1952, according to im profile for di catholic diocese website.

E attend St Fidelis primary school, Zagom, before im move to St Joseph minor seminary for Zaria and St Augustine major seminary for Jos, Plateau state (north-central Nigeria) where e study philosophy and theology.

Kukah become catholic priest for 1976 and immediately after, e obtain diploma from University of Ibadan on religious studies and dat same year e also get degree from pontifical urban university for Rome, Italy.

Di bishop also collect Masters Degree in peace studies from Bradford University in United Kingdom in 1980 and for 1990 e get im PhD from university of London school of Oriental and African studies.

Na pesin wey also at some point study or do courses for Oxford university, Harvard University.

Bishop Kukah shoot into national limelight when e serve as secretary to Nigeria Commission on Human Rights violation wey many sabi as Justice Oputa panel for 2001.

For 2005 e also serve as secretary for di National Political Reform conference and na im dey also lead reconciliation tok between Shell ans Ogoni pipo.

Between 2007 and 2009, e also dey part of di committee on electoral reform wey Nigerian goment form.

Oda times wey Bishop Kukah enter news

Over di years, many pipo know Bishop Kukah as pesin wey dey always speak im mind and na dis kain behaviour dey put am for news. Dis na di oda times wey di Bishop enter news because of wetin e yan.

Im sermon after Govnor Yakowa death- After di death of former Kaduna state govnor Patrick Yakowa for plane crash in 2013, di bishop give sermon for di funeral wey e yan say e dey wrong for some pipo to dey celebrate di govnor death for political reasons.

Dis no go down well with some pipo including popular islamic cleric Dr Ahmad Gummi wey for one report ask Kukah to explain why e bin dey silent when some oda pipo die for Kaduna.

Kidnapping of three seminarians- After gunmen kidnap 3 seminarians, killing one of dem for January 2020 in Kaduna, di thing pain Bishop Kukah and e come out to yan say

"Wetin dey happun for Nigeria dey sad, di kontri no get any set of goals wey any citizen suppose die for." Dis na wetin di Bishop yan for di funeral of di seminarian wey die.