Covid-19 second wave: South Africa restaurants fit lose licence ontop hiding alcohol inside teapot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wetin dey inside - tea or shayo?

South Africa police minister don draw ear give restaurants make dem no hide alcohol inside teapots in order to use sense avoid di new ban on selling of shayo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa for Monday say to dey shak alcohol dey make "reckless behaviour" wey fit make coronavirus spread.

For one Tuesday press conference, small time after di new rules come into effect, Police Minister Bheki Cele warn restaurants say dem go lose dia trading licences and owners go go court case, if dem no obey di ban.

"No put alcohol inside your teapots for restaurants. No put alcohol inside bottles wey dem write 0% alcohol. We sabi your tricks, no do am," tok Oga Cele.

"If we find say something dey different inside di teapots and no be tea dey inside di teapot - we go make sure say you lose your [trading] license."

In order to find way to avoid di lockdown wey happun for April and May during di first Covid-19 wave, some restaurants begin serve alcohol inside teapots and oda containers.