'Enforce face mask and all Covid-19 protocols' - Lagos police oga, Hakeem Odumosu tell im officers

Wia dis foto come from, Hakeem Odumosu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos state police comissioner

Lagos state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu don direct all area commanders for di state to enforce all Covid-19 protocols wey Nigeria and di Lagos goment don put in place.

For inside statement, di police oga list some of di protocol wey include use of face mask for public places, social distancing, total closure of all night clubs, bars, lounges, event centers and no social parties.

Oda tins for di list get tins like no street carnivals, di use of infrared thermometer to check body temperature, use hand sanitizers and enforcement of di 12 midnight to 4am curfew.

Di commissioner tell im area commanders to ensure say dia officers too dey follow di protocols as Covid-19 dey real.

E warn im officers to make sure say dem no put hand inside any bad tin wey fit embarrass di command like drunkenness, accidental discharge and excessive use of force.

Nigeria and Lagos goments bin don release guidelines to help reduce spread of Covid-19 and pipo wey do stubborn head go face di law.