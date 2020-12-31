Kaduna Sex Party: Kaduna goment don demolish hotel wey be wan host sex party

Wia dis foto come from, Abdul85/Twitter

Kaduna state goment don demolish di hotel wey bin wan host sex party for Northern Nigeria.

Authorities announce say dem don demolish Asher hotel for di state wey bi wan host sex party on di 27th of December 2020.

For post wey Kaduna state urban planning agency (KASUPDA) release for Thursday afternoon dem add say apart from di sex party plan offence, di hotel also no dey observe Covid-19 protocol.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna State Goment Wetin we call dis foto, KASUPDA machines at work as dem dey demolish Asher hotel

"We don demolish Asher hotel wey be proposed venue for sex party wey some pipo be wan do for Kaduna and we also see say dem dey violate covid 19 protocols, Na so we go dey demolish properties wey pipo dey use for immoral acts for our state." Dis na wetin KASUPDA statement tok.

Special assistant to Kaduna govnor on new media Abdallah Abdallah also confam di demolition to BBC come add say di staff dey under arrest.

If to say di party hold on di 27th e for break record as di first publicly announced sex party wey hold for northern Nigeria.