2021 prophecy by Nigerian pastors: Wetin Daddy G.O, Oyedepo, TB Joshua and oda pastors dey predict for di new year

As di new year don land, plenti gospel preachers don release prophecies of wetin pipo go expect for year 2021.

Di year wey just pass bin dey hard for a lot of pipo around di world and dem dey look forward to dia pastors for informate on weda 2021 go sweet for dem or na extra work.

Most times, di prophesies dey happen for crossover services into di new year.

Wetin di pastors don tok about 2021

BISHOP OYEDEPO

Bishop Oyedepo say dis year go dey full of surprises.

"From 2021, you shall not wander in life again. You shall not know disappointments in 2021".

"Your dramatic change of story shall come in 2021. Those affliction you are used to will not follow you to the year 2021" Oyedepo for im cross over service preach for topic "We Are On Di Way To Our Promised Land', e say di devil dey use di Covid-19 pandemic to come afta di church".

According to him "no online substitute dey for physical Christian fellowship".

Oyedepo add say "Men and brethren, dia is nothing in Covid-19. One of di governors dey make statement recently and said, 'We have only had five cases since the noise began. So, where is Covid-19".

DADDY G.O.

Pastor E. A. Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God for im new year prophecies say plenti of di tins wey happun for 2020 go carry leg enta 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Google/RCCG

E say "for evri vaccine wey dem create for Covid1-9, di variant go come out," and im say dis go kontinu till evribodi gree say "na only God fit give safety".

For im January one message say dis year go dey full of testimonies of Gods goodness and dat Nigerians go hear sounds from heaven.

E say "remain faithful to your decision to follow Jesus through out dis year and your mouth go dey full of testimonies of God's goodness".

PROPHET TB JOSHUA

Di controversial prophet no release any clear prophecy about 2021 but im tok say God give am mandate to release anointing water and anointing sticker wey pipo go use protect demsefs.

E claim say im go mountain wia God giv am new year prophecies wey im go release later after e don study am well well.

Di prophet say di tins wey Covid-19 don destroy go dey clearer for year 2021.

PRIMATE BABATUNDE ELIJAH AYODELE

Dis na anoda controversial prophet wey don chook mouth inside plenti national issues in di past.

For interview wit local tori pipo Sun, di general overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church say 2021 go dey tough pass 2020 say make Nigerians dey pray well well.

E say even though di Covid-19 vaccine go work effectively, coronavirus go still spread more and e go make Nigeria shutdown again.

Di prophet say na around a September di virus go begin go down.

We observe say some of di preachers dey careful wit dia prophecy as to wetin year 2021 carry come, dis fit be sake of say pipo dey yab di 2020 prophecies wey dem release and e no happun as dem tok am.