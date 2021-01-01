Buhari: Key tins Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok for im 2021 New Year's Day speech

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/BashirAhmaad

As Nigeria dey follow di rest of di world dey enta new year of 2021, di kontri president Muhammadu Buhari don address di nation for national broadcast.

For di 19 minute speech, Buhari sharpaly tok say true true, 2020 be one of di hardest years wey NIgeria don see based on di way di coronavirus pandemic affect di economy.

Di presidio tok on national sovereignty, insecurity, Covid-19, corruption and di economy.

"As we sabi say 2020 na very tough year, dis year test our national resilience and ability to survive dis tough time plus e give us renewed hope say we fit face any storms wey dey our front for 2021 and beyond".

E follow rememba pipo wey no follow make am enta 2021.

Di president also touch on di mata of national unity and e tok say Nigeria go survive and thrive.

"We gats rememba say we celebrate di historic occasion of our sixty years as independent and sovereign kontri on October 1st 2020.

President Buhari also touch on di #EndSARS mata, say im dey committed to fulfil di five demands of young pipo - dis one based on di 'Five for Five Demands' youths make during di protests wey shele last year for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

"Dis goment don hear, dis goment don listen and dis goment dey committed to fulfill di five demands of our youths, as we fully understand say all of us wish well for Nigeria."

Dis na some of oda tins wey Buhari tok today during im 2021 New Year broadcast to di nation: