Buhari: Key tins Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok for im 2021 New Year's Day speech
As Nigeria dey follow di rest of di world dey enta new year of 2021, di kontri president Muhammadu Buhari don address di nation for national broadcast.
For di 19 minute speech, Buhari sharpaly tok say true true, 2020 be one of di hardest years wey NIgeria don see based on di way di coronavirus pandemic affect di economy.
Di presidio tok on national sovereignty, insecurity, Covid-19, corruption and di economy.
"As we sabi say 2020 na very tough year, dis year test our national resilience and ability to survive dis tough time plus e give us renewed hope say we fit face any storms wey dey our front for 2021 and beyond".
E follow rememba pipo wey no follow make am enta 2021.
Di president also touch on di mata of national unity and e tok say Nigeria go survive and thrive.
"We gats rememba say we celebrate di historic occasion of our sixty years as independent and sovereign kontri on October 1st 2020.
President Buhari also touch on di #EndSARS mata, say im dey committed to fulfil di five demands of young pipo - dis one based on di 'Five for Five Demands' youths make during di protests wey shele last year for Nigeria.
"Dis goment don hear, dis goment don listen and dis goment dey committed to fulfill di five demands of our youths, as we fully understand say all of us wish well for Nigeria."
Dis na some of oda tins wey Buhari tok today during im 2021 New Year broadcast to di nation:
- Our young pipo na our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Dia creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit dey clear to evribodi.
- In line wit di current security challenges, we dey face as a Nation, I go like re-tok di promise I make recently wen our security operatives rescue over 300 of our boys wey dem kidnap from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara successfully. Di professionalism wey our Security Forces show and di collabo from all stakeholders across both State and Federal Goments na proof say Nigeria get di capacity to deal with terror attacks on our citizens.
- Our focus na to revamp di economy wit national economic diversification agenda wey support di primary goal of national food self-sufficiency.
- Di reforms we don do for di power sector go guarantee increased efficiency in our drive to expand di generation and distribution of electricity fmake pipo use for house and factories. As our administration dey run series of special interventions to boost job creation and support di entrepreneurial drive of our youths.
- As we go dey work wit di Legislature to enact laws wey go strengthen dis fight (on anti-corruption), we go dey chook eye to review some of our laws wey go make sure say dis fight dey more effective.
- To keep our kontri on forward march na duty all of us get hand inside. Sake of dis, make evri citizen follow di Covid-19 prevention protocols so dat di kontri go dey safe as plans dey ground to buy and distribute di Covid-19 vaccine.