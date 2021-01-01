2021 prophecy by Ghana pastors: Yemi Osinbajo go become Prez, conflicting prophecies about John Mahama election petition.
As de year 2020 end on December 31, some church leaders for Ghana drop prophecies about things wey go happen in 2021.
One of de main things which dey happen be prophecies wey Ghanaian prophets dey drop about things wey go happen for Ghana and other parts of de world in de course of de new year.
From conflicting prophecies about Ghana presidential election petition hearing in favour of NPP den NDC, to claims say Nigeria Vice Prez go become president in 2021.
Dis be some of de prophecies wey de mist notable prophets for Ghana drop about 2021.
Prophet Owusu Bempah
- NDC will lose the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court
- A great King in Ghana Will kick the bucket
- There will be rampant fire outbreaks in Ghana
- There will be blood on the street of our roads. Drivers must take caution.
- There will be an earthquake in Ghana but the biggest will happen in a foreign country
- A certain popular man of God will kick the bucket
- Ex-President of Ghana will kick the bucket
- Former Finance Minister will kick the bucket
- A prominent man will die through a plane crash
Prophet Nigel Gaisie
- De world will enjoy peace, but America will have a terrorist attack
- Darkness around de Ashanti Kingdom/Pray for Tepa traditional area and king
- Philippines against worst tsunami ever
- Paris and America against natural disaster
- Morocco - stadium disaster or earthquake
- Ghanaian security for be tightened, attack on de security
- Famous man of God go die
- Floods go happen den kill people, properties for Upper West, Upper East, Ashanti den Greater Accra
- Nigeria Vice Prez Yemi Osinbajo go turn Prez
- Creeping creature come out of Ghana and Nigeria, dema babies dey gnash teeth. Hardship go happen in Ghana and Nigeria economy
- Men of God, accident against man of God from January 1 to January 8
- Majority and Minority for Ghana parliament dey wear black. Pray for Ghanaian Presidency, cloud dey hang around am.
- Something happen wey bring de whole world to roundtable again
- Ghana Presidency, John Mahama dey sit in de office of de President.