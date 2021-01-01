2021 prophecy by Ghana pastors: Yemi Osinbajo go become Prez, conflicting prophecies about John Mahama election petition.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prophets Bempah and Gaisie

As de year 2020 end on December 31, some church leaders for Ghana drop prophecies about things wey go happen in 2021.

One of de main things which dey happen be prophecies wey Ghanaian prophets dey drop about things wey go happen for Ghana and other parts of de world in de course of de new year.

From conflicting prophecies about Ghana presidential election petition hearing in favour of NPP den NDC, to claims say Nigeria Vice Prez go become president in 2021.

Dis be some of de prophecies wey de mist notable prophets for Ghana drop about 2021.

Prophet Owusu Bempah

NDC will lose the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court

A great King in Ghana Will kick the bucket

There will be rampant fire outbreaks in Ghana

There will be blood on the street of our roads. Drivers must take caution.

There will be an earthquake in Ghana but the biggest will happen in a foreign country

A certain popular man of God will kick the bucket

Ex-President of Ghana will kick the bucket

Former Finance Minister will kick the bucket

A prominent man will die through a plane crash

Prophet Nigel Gaisie