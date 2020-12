Airfrance: Air Transport Visa don dey compulsory for Nigerians, Ghanaians and odas wey wan travel go UK

Wia dis foto come from, AIRFRANCE/FACEBOOK

Air France-KLM don announce di re-introduction of one document wey citizens of some kontris wey include Nigeria and Ghana must get before dem fit travel go United kingdom afta Brexit.

Di airline wey give di informate for inside press statement say from January 1, 2021 e go become compulsory from citizens of some African kontris including some Asian kontris to get Airport Transit Visa (ATV) before dem pass through France or Netherlands.

Dem say join di British Visa, long stay visa or British residence permit citizens from dis kontris get, dem must still get di Airport Transit Visa if dem go pass through France.

Di kontri citizens wey dey affected

Afghanistan

Angola

Bangladesh

Cameroon

Central Africa Republic

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivory Coast

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Ghana

Guinea

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Mali

Mauritania

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russia

Senegal

Syria

Palestinians

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sudan

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Other options wey dey

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Apart from di UK visa wey citizens of dis kontris carry, if dem get residence permit from Canada, Japan, di USA or from any European kontris dem go fit travel through France or Netherland even if dem no get di Airport Transit Visa.

Wetin ATV mean and how you fit apply

Di Airport Transit Visa dey allow pesin wey dey travel to fit pass through di international zone of one airport, even if dem no go enta di kontri.

Di traveller fit visit di French Embassy for Nigeria capital, Abuja or di Consulate General of France for Lagos. Dem fit also visit dia website for visas.abuja.amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr or visas.lagos.fslt@diplomatie.gouv.fr.

Ogbonge informate for Nigerians

Di Dutch Minister of Justice and Security don decide to waive di ATV requirement for Nigerians wey dey travel via KLM and go pass through Schiphol Airport.