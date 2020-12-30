Davido #TuleChallenge: Winner of di Tule challenge go win 2 million naira

Wia dis foto come from, DAVIDO/INSTAGRAM

Nigerian artiste David Adeleke wey many pipo sabi as Davido don find new job give im fans wit wetin im call di #TuleChallenge.

Di Tule challenge involve make dem copy wetin e do for inside one video wey im post for im social media handles on Tuesday, 28 December.

He say di winner of di challenge go collect two million naira.

All wetin dem go do na to mimick am, tag #TULECHALLENGE as e get why.

Dis don scata internet as plenty of im fans don begin send dia own version of di #Tulechallenge.

How di "#Tule Challenge" video take start

Wia dis foto come from, DAVIDO/TWITTER

Di musician bin share di video on social media where im dey shout "Tule jor, Tule Jare" shortly afta reports make rounds say im and anoda Nigerian musician Burna Boy bin allegedly clash for one night club for Ghana.

Viral video wey dey circulate dey show as Davido vex and other patrons dey try hold am.

E no clear wetin spark di tension for di club but some eyewitnesses say Davido dey di club already dey party before Burna Boy show.

So once den see Burna Boy too enter, dem suspect say tensions go rise sake of di two dey beef each other.

Di following day afta di viral video, Davido fire some tweets wey make pipo reason say true-true yawa bin gas between di two Nigeria ogbonge artistes for Ghana.

Apart from di video im drop, e also post plenty tweets say im go leave music, say for 10 years im don

Dis na some of di things wey make pipo reason say true-true some yawa bin gas between di two Nigeria's biggest music artistes.

Beef don dey between dis two ogbonge musicians before?

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM

Dis no be di first time wey some kain beef go dey happun between di two musicians wey also be paddy-paddy.

While many pipo dey speculate say di beef between Davido and Burna Boy bin start since di announcement of di 2020 Grammys Award wey Burna Boy, African Giant dey nominated, but di real time wey every pesin see am na for May 2020.

Tori be say di mata start with one foto wey Davido post for im social media of Im and Wizkid and tag am "greatest of all time", afta di post Burna Boy make mention of pesin wey no fit play football and na im papa buy am stadium.

Burna for di post wey im don delete although no mention Davido name say e everytin im achieve na because im papa na billionaire. "You no fit play football, everybody know say you know fit play football and you be embarrassment to di team. But your papa buy di football team".

Dis post, according to Davido, for interview, shock am as e bin no know say dem get quarrel.

Di two stars also bin face each other for dia albums wey dem drop for July of dis year "A Better Time" by Davido and "Twice as Tall" by Burna Boy.

For A Better Time track one wey be FEM, Davido mention Burna wen im tok say "Tell Odogwu say we like to Party", in reference to Odogwu and Like to Party, Burna Boy songs.

While for di Twice as Tall song, Real Life, Burna reference Davido 2019 album, A Good Time wen im say "But now I'm tryna ride, f**k a good time".