2021 event calendar: Wetin be some of di events wey dey show face for 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Plenti tins dey happun for 2020 wey make pipo dey expect di new year make e just show sharp-sharp.

Sake of di coronavirus pandemic, 2020 become di year wey many major events dey cancelled for di first time in a long time.

Major award shows bin find new ways to hold dia events without fans and even sporting events.

But now 2021 get im own special brand of events wey pipo don dey chook eye put.

Sports

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta 2020 scata sporting calendar for years to come, e be like say tins fit come back to normal.

For instance, di 32nd Olympic Games wey suppose happun for Tokyo go now hold from 23 July, 2021 to 8th August.

Also Wimbledon wey also no hold dis year sake of di coronavirus pandemic dey planned to hold on di 28th of June with plans sat by 11 July dem go hold men's finals.

And make we no forget boxing, wey dem suppose run di first unification match of im time as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury suppose jam, however na terms and agreement still dey hold id mata.

Elections for Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One of di most interesting elections wey Africa dey look forward to na for Uganda wey Yoweri Museveni dey run for 6th term for office and im opposition na musician and politician Bobi Wine wey don chop arrest plenti times in di lead up to di election.

Anoda interesting election wey pipo go chook eye for wella na Ethiopia parliamentaries wey dem bin postpone for 2020 sake of di coronavirus. Eyes go dey chook weda Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed go fit maintain power afta all di kasala for Tigray region.

Libya wey currently dey ceasefire from October ova di ruling of di kontri bin gree to hold elections for December and e remain to see weda di elections go lead to more kasala.

Oda elections wey dey come na Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Chad, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Gabon, The Gambia, Morocco, Nigeri, Republic of Congo, Somaliland, South Africa, South Sudan and Zambia.

Entertainment Award Shows

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy bin get Grammy nomination for 2019 for African Giant and now again for Twice as tall

Di major tin wey dey predictable about 2021 award shows na say e go continue for traditions of social distancing awards wey 2020 don start.

But some of di shows wey pipo dey chook ee na di Grammys, wey Burna Boy don gbab im second nomination for African Album of di year.