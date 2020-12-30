When is NIN Registration closing?: NIMC don license MTN, Glo, 9mobile to begin NIN Registration

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Millions of phone users for Nigeria wey neva get dia national identity number no gatz panic or go queue for NIMC centres again.

Di ogbonge tori be say di National Identity Management Commission don give all network providers dem license to enroll pipo, capture dia data and give dem NIN number.

Na di operation manager for NIMC, Abdulhamid Umar tell BBC News tori pipo dis one for Abuja.

E say di commission also bin don give license to 170 oda private and public organisations dem to epp for di registrastion.

Dis move come dey necessary afta Nigerian goment give order make all those wey get phone make dem link dia phone numbers wit dia NIN.

First goment give December 30th as deadline but come shift di date to 19th of January for those wey get NIN and 9th of Febraury for those wey no get at all.

Dis one don dey make many Nigerians don dey panic as dem crowd various NIMC registration centres across di kontri despite say di kontri di witness second wave of covid 19.

NIMC Fit Meet Goment Deadline?

Since di last eight years wey NIMC dey di register pipo for national identity number, na only close to 42 million pipo dem don register.

Dis number dey less dan di 203 million mobile subscribers for di kontri-according to National Communication Commission statistics wey dem release three months ago.

Di report show say subscribers don from 198.9 million in July to 203.16 million in August 2020.

If you do di mathematics, e show say plenti subscribers dey wey neva fit get NIN and wit di pace of work wey our reporter witness for di NIMC centre for Abuja e no clear weda di commission fit capture everi mobile user.

Oga Umar say di commission go do everytin possible to see how many pipo dem fit register plus e blame Nigerians for dia late response to tins.

E say for eight years, di commission dey beg pipo make dem come do dia NIN registration but dem refuse to come out and now wey goment don put fire for dia nyash na im dem dey crowd every wia.

Why NIMC wen oda Identification dey?

Oga Umar say those wey get drivers'license, BVN and oda form of identification no fit use am sake of say dem no dey verifiable and trusted.

E say na only NIMC fit provide foundational digital identity.

E explain give say oda form of identity like drivers license, BVN dey functional and dem dey meant for specific purpose while

NIMC number dey ogbonge becos dem be digital identity sake of say nobodi fit clone di numbers, dem dey verifiable and dem include demographic and biometric details.