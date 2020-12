Ghana Presidential election results: Check out 42 Day timeline for John Mahama petition hearing

Favour Nunoo

BBC News Pidgin, Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/John Mahama

Ghana opposition leader, John Mahama file petition for de apex court of de land to challenge de results of de 2020 presidential elections.

Per new Supreme Court rules wey parliament enact in 2017, Supreme Court (Amendment) (No.2) Rules, 2016 (C.I. 99) make am clear say dem go determine presidential election disputes within 42 days.

Dis be how de process go play out within de 42 days for Supreme Court of Ghana.

Day 1: Filing of petition by petitioner

Day 1 one de 41 days dey start from de day aggrieved presidential candidate go file en petition.

Reference point for dis be statement wey Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah make before elections 2020.

"Supreme Court introduce strict timelines for management and hearing of presidential election disputes which dey require court to determine on de 42nd day after filing.

What dis dey mean be say de counting of 42 days dey start from December 30, 2020 when de petitioner, John Mahama file en election petition.

Day 10: Deadline for 1st and 2nd Respondents to answer

Per de timelines wey Supreme Court make available for de hearing, respondents for answer to de court within ten days after dem file de petition.

So de 1st Respondent, Electoral Commission of Ghana and 2nd Respondent, Nana Akufo-Addo both for answer to de court by day 10.

5 Day Pre-trial hearing after Day 10

After Day 10 where de expectation be say respondents to de petition by John Mahama answer to de courts through dema lawyers, de Supreme Court go start what dem dey call "pre-trial hearing."

For de uninitiated mind, pre-trial hearing simply dey like dress rehearsal for de main hearing for de Supreme Court.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, explain give BBC Pidgin say dis pre-trial hearing like how media dey test camera, sound, lights, den other equipment before dem go go on air live plus news.

Day 15: Hearing begins

On day 15, de hearing dey proper dey begin with de witnesses of all parties involved mounting de witness stand to give account den tins.

Dis be where lawyers go cross examine, ask questions, shoot down claims of dema opponents den stuff.

Day 21: Hearing Ends

After de hearing start on day 15, dis hearing go continue for 21 days during which de Supreme Court judges go hear from de petitioner, 1st respondent and 2nd respondent.

Day 42: Judgement is passed

After de 21 days, de Supreme Court Judges go sit on de matter den consider de arguments wey all de parties make, de evidence dem bring forward, de merit of dema case and reliefs wey de petitioner dey seek den pass judgment on day 42.