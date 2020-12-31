Osaremen Okolo: US President-elect Joe Biden appoint 26 year old Nigerian - American Osaremen Okolo as im Covid-19 Policy Advisor - See who she be

Wia dis foto come from, LINKEDIN/OSAREMEN OKOLO

US President Joe-Biden don appoint Nigerian - American Osaremen Okolo as member of im Covid- 19 Response Team.

Di daughter of di Nigerian immigrants go serve as Covid-19 Policy Advisor to oga Biden.

Di Biden - Harris Transition Team wey give di announcement on Wednesday name her alongside other 100 pipo wey go dey work as staff for di White House.

Osaremen Okolo bin serve on di Biden-Harris Transition domestic team before her new appointment.

Who be Osaremen Okolo?

Wia dis foto come from, OSAREMEN OKOLO/FACEBOOK

Okolo papa and mama na from Edo state, South-South Nigeria. Dem born and raise her for Massachusetts and dem born her for 1994.

Di 26 year old graduate wit honours from Harvard University for 2017 wit degrees for medicine and African-American studies.

She dey work as Senior Health Policy Advisor for di US House of Representatives.

Before now, Okolo bin serve as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on di U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington.

She also work for U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois as legislative aide for health policy advisor.

Her work dat time na to draft, negotiate and manage di Congresswoman legislation, oversight, and policy wey concern comprehensive health care and public health agenda.

Recently, she focus only on di Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden wey dey take over office on January 20, bin also name Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo as di Deputy Treasury Secretary.