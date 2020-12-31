Second wave Covid- 19: See how Nigeria Airport Authority dey plan to protect passengers and airport users

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN/TWITTER

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) don introduce step up measures to ensure di safety of passengers wey dey travel and oda airport users for di kontri.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs madam Henrietta Yakubu wey announce am inside statement say dem don rearrange di parking lot for passengers so dat pipo no go too gada together for airport. Disinfection of bags before entering di terminals also dey part of di beefed up safety measures.

She say dis additional new measures don become necessary as most kontris for di world dey battle second wave of di coronavirus pandemic.

Plenti kontris and cities for di world like UK, South Africa, America enta lockdown again, enforce strict coronavirus rules for December as cases of coronavirus begin dey rise.

Many kontris also discover new strain of coronavirus wey dey spread very fast.

Wetin be di new safety measures

For all di airports, car parks don dey rearranged for easy pick-up and drop off to avoid congestion.

New drop off zones don dey for passengers wit mobility challenge.

Operational and directional signages don dey for both di airsides and landsides to make movements easier for airport users and to promote social distancing protocols.

Disinfecting of all baggage before e enta terminals don become very compulsory.

Enhanced temperature screening of all passengers and staff wit infrared scanners don dey available too.

Dem don create different ways for passengers and staff to fit enta wey no go cause congestion.

Madam Yakubu say dis safety protocol go dey all di airports for di kontri. From di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and others within its network, di authority no dey take any chances wit dia passengers safety.

She advise all travellers and airport users to strictly abide by all laid down travel protocols and also reiterate say na only passengers go dey allowed into terminals.