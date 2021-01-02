Deeper Life school saga: Parents demand N100million naira compensation

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Deborah Okezie

Di parents of di 11-year-old JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School Uyo, wey bin allegedly dey sexually molested, don demand di sum of N100million compensation for di inhuman torture dia son suffer for di school.

Dis informate dey for letter dem send to di Principal of di school, through dia lawyers, Eagle-Eyes Network Chambers, wey one David Okokon sign.

For di letter wey dey dated 22 December, 2020, di family dem give Deeper Life High School Uyo, 21 days to pay di compensation money.

Dem also demand make di school publish unreserved apology for two National Newspapers and any oda two local newspapers wey dey circulate within Akwa Ibom State and its environs.