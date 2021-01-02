Anglophone crisis: FG and armed group uphold ceasefire - US senate committee

Wia dis foto come from, SenateForeign/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, US Senator Jim Risch

US senate foreign relations committee di put pressure make goment for Cameroon and separatists stop de fight for Anglophone regions.

De committee pass resolution, S.Res.684, weh chairman Jim Ricsh say "na strong message for goment and armed groups for end violence"

Also, make de two parties respect human rights, look for ways for correct shiddon tok for end de crisis, e add.

De two Anglophone regions, Northwest and Southwest dey inside wururu for close to four years now and about 1000 pipo don die.

American senate committee on foreign relations meet on Cameroon case on January 2 as killings di continue for de two regions.

De committee di condemn goment forces and armed groups for de bad tins, abuse on security forces. Some abuse weh pipo don suffer na killings, detention, use of force on civilians,, torture, rape, kidnappings among odas.

Make de parties inside de conflict start immediate cease fire. Also, allow humanitarian group for give help and assistance for de pipo in need, de committee tok.

Dis di kam for taim weh goment stop activities for Doctors Without Borders say deh di treat separatists fighters.

De committee ask goment to implement decisions from national dialogue. American go continue for hold goment for responsible for security, safety and rights of population.

Make armed groups stop killings, end schools boycott, de committee add. Deh also deh suggest sanctions for goment, individuals behind de killings for Northwest and Southwest regions.

Some activists say de resolution na distraction say make deh no shake for dia position.

Before, goment say deh no fit tok wit pipo weh deh take arms against state.