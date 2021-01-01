Omah Lay, Tems, KiDi: African music stars wey don ready ground to scata 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Bolaji Odukoya for Key Qaad/Andrewe Thomp Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Omah Lay (L) and South African Elaine (R)

E be like say 2021 go bang die oh. And no be from just established artiste.

True Shatta Wale don dey whisper album plans and Grammys fit favour Burna Boy las-las but na di ones wey just start to blow wey dey chook for eye.

Di koko of di mata now be say if dem continue as dem dey go, dem go fit claim 2021.

Omah Lay - Nigeria

Omah Lay catch pipo attention afta e bin drop Bad Influence. Na from im EP Get Laid, that gbedu land and even im recent work, What Have We Done, na hit back to back.

Na im be one of di pipo wey dey ginger di collabo of Afrobeat and soul. E bin don already work with American singer and rapper 6lack.

But last year, kasala burst for im side small wen dem arrest am say im break coronavirus restrictions for Uganda.

However di way pipo for social media para, campaign make dem release am ehn, show say true-true im fans loyal.

KiDi - Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, b.gray.pixels Wetin we call dis foto, KiDi collabo with Davido and Mr Eazi

For 2020, KiDi show imself with di song Say Cheese wey blow sotay American singer Teddy Riley collabo with am for di remix.

Di singer also get accolades for im album Sugar afta e win album of di year for 2020 Ghana music awards.

E don follow collabo with oda celbs for West Africa dem, like Davido and Mr Eazi.

Tems - Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Temsbaby

Afta she blow with her 2019 single, Try Me, Tems show say na she own how she dey sing for di music industry.

She sef don dey follow build fanbase for Nigeria and around Africa, sotay she follow for who social media para make dem release from Uganda.

With di release of her EP, For Broken Ears, e be like Tems don ready to take ova 2020.

Elaine - South Africa

Elaine don show herself as one of di R&B singers for di continent.

Her 2019 song, You're the one see her become one of di most streamed artist for South Africa.

And she no too do bad for herself as di 21 year old land herself record deal with Columbia Records.

Sha Sha - Zimbabwe

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ ShaSha Official Wetin we call dis foto, Sha Sha win BET Music Awards last year

Sha Sha na anoda ogbonge musician wey comot with blast for 2019 wen she drop her EP Blossom.

Di Zimbabwe born singer take di continent by storm sotay, Spotify list am as among di top ten most streamed female artist for South Africa for 2020.