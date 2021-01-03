Covid-19: Nigeria goment don post passport numbers of 100 banned travellers

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN/TWITTER

Di Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) for Nigeria wey be di pipo wey dey run tins based on prevention protocols and updates on di coronavirus don post passport numbers of 100 travellers, wey no go do di compulsory one week post arrival Covid-19 test.

Na di Chairman of di PTF on Covid-19 Boss Mustapha sign di document wey gest as di task force post di passport numbers of di passengers ontop social media.

"Di PTF don place travel restrictions on di first 100 passengers for non-compliance on di mandatory Day 7 post-arrival Covid-19 test" na wetin di post get.

Wia dis foto come from, PTF/Twitter

Di ban go be for six months - January 1 to June 30, 2020 and dis one go mean say dis pipo wey dia number dey dis list no go fit comot from Nigeria.

Di PTF tok say dem don inform di passengers say dem dey on ban and dem no go fit use dis passports to travel comot for di kontri.

Di task force don already tok say dem go punish any pipo wey no follow di prevention protocols as kontris plus Nigeria dey deal wit di second wave of infections of di coronavirus.