Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Tinubu don do Coronavirus test for 15 times - Aide

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Tinubu media aide say e no get covid-19

Di tori dat say top Nigeria politician Bola Tinubu don catch covid-19 and dem send am go France no be true.

For statement Tinubu tok tok pesin Tunde Rahman say di tori na lie from di pit of hell.

"Asiwaju dey veri ok and e dey fine not sick. E no get covid-19" na so Mr Tunde tok.

E add say "we don do covid-19 test on him 15 times wey im travel and feel mix up with pipo, dey vulnerable even doh e dey wear face mask. Dem don certify am negative 15 times"

According to di statement, true true di APC chieftain dey abroad but no be for france, e dey for London dey rest.