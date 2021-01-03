Alleged sexual assault: Ogun goment suspend commissioner over alleged sexual harassment of school girl

Wia dis foto come from, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun deny say im harass di underage girl.

Goment for Ogun state south west Nigeria don suspend di commissioner for environment Abiodun Abudu-Balogun from office sake of sexual harassment case wey one 16 years old girl drop ontop im head.

For statement di goment say di suspension go dey till dem finish independent investigation ontop di allegation.

Tori be say di secondary school release video wey go viral. For di video di girl claim di commissioner allegedly sexually harass her for im house.

Di statement say no be say dem don find di accused guilty, but say na to giv am chance to cooperate well with di investigation.

Di embattled commissioner release statement say im hand dey clean for di matter. E deny say im harass di underage girl.

Though e admit say im meet wit di girl for im house, e say im no do any bad tin to di girl. E claim say na political blackmail game wey pipo dey play against am.

Sexual harassment na big offense for Nigeria, recently e begin trend as plenti pipo join hand dey demand for justice for victims of sexual harassment.