Ibidapo Obe: UNILAG former VC don die - See wetin to know about am

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@gboyegaakosile1

Former vice-chancellor of di University of Lagos, Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe don die for di age of 71.

Oga Ibidapo-Obe na di Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of di Council of First Technical University, Ibadan before im die.

Di Registrar and Secretary to di Council of First Technical University, Olayinka Balogun na im confam di death for one statement but im no tok di cause of di death.

"With heavy heart, and submission to di will of God I write to inform Council members of di transition to glory of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe, di Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadanwey happun today 03/01/2021.

"I pray for the repose of the soul of the departed."

Meanwhile, di Chief Press Secretary to Lagos state Governor, Gboyega Akosile put up one tweet about Covid-19 as im dey react to di death of Ibidapo-Obe.

"Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe? #COVID19 dey real. Wear mask, keep social distance, wash your hands regularly folks. Too early for dis kind of news in 2021." Gboyega tok for im tweet.

Local report say late Oye Ibidapo-Obe bin dey receive treatment for one hospital for Lagos for about 10 days before e die on Sunday evening.

WHO be Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe

Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe na Professor of Systems Engineering.

Dem born am July 5 1949, e attend both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 - 1968 and University of Lagos from 1968 - 1971 where e get Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics, First Class Division.

Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe na di overall best graduating student of di University of Lagos for 1971

Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe get Master of Mathematics degree in Applied Mathematics and Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems both form di University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Oye Ibidapo-Obe na former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (2000 - 2007).

E be di Chairman of di Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and e win 2-times award as di Best Vice Chancellor (2004,2005).

E get appointment as di pioneer pro-chancellor and chairman of di Governing Council of di First Technical University, Ibadan.